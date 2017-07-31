Tropical Storm Emily brings flooding threat to SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla. A flood advisory is in effect Monday morning for portions of Collier County due to Tropical Storm Emily, the National Weather Service Miami said.

7/31 11AM Flood Advisory in effect for North Naples. 3 to 5 inches of rain has been reported. Turn Around Don’t Drown! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/mxOSbDV0oW — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 31, 2017

The advisory also applies to North Naples, Marco Island and areas of southwest Collier County, according to the National Weather Service.

937AM Flood advisory for SW Collier County including Marco Island due to rain plus high tide https://t.co/lm02IZPL1A #flwx — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 31, 2017

Tropical Storm Emily

Tropical Storm Emily made landfall Monday morning on Anna Maria Island, the National Hurricane Center said.

The system made landfall at 10:45 a.m. on the island near Bradenton in Manatee County, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm #Emily made landfall around 1045 AM EDT on Anna Maria Island, just west of Bradenton, FL. https://t.co/DGUGHazxRj — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 31, 2017

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for 31 counties in response to the system.

“While this storm developed quickly overnight and will swiftly move across our state, storms can always develop rapidly and that is why is it so important to be prepared at the start of hurricane season,” Scott said in a statement.

The Skyway Bridge also closed Monday morning in St. Petersburg due to high winds, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The bridge closed around 8:04 a.m., and it’s unclear when the bridge will reopen.

The tropical depression formed around 5 a.m. Monday morning, and later strengthened into Tropical Storm Emily, the National Hurricane Center said. The system is currently moving east at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Tropical Storm Emily is approximately 35 miles southwest of Tampa, and 30 miles northwest of Sarasota, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm #Emily Advisory 2: Depression Becomes a Tropical Storm West of Tampa Bay. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 31, 2017

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties, specifically from the Anclote River to Bonita Beach, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“On the forecast track, the center of Emily is expected to move inland over the the west-central Florida peninsula later today and move across central Florida through tonight, according to a National Weather Service Public Advisory. “Emily is expected to move offshore of the east-central Florida coast early Tuesday.”

Tropical Depression #Six Advisory 1: Tropical Depression Forms Near the West-Central Coast Of Florida. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 31, 2017

WINK News reporter Channing Frampton went live via Facebook on Fort Myers Beach:

Flooding across Southwest Florida

A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for Highlands, DeSoto, Charlotte and Lee counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas of Southwest Florida can expect some street flooding with 1 to 3 inches of widespread rain, and 3 to 5 inches of isolated rain, Devitt said.

Areas of Southwest Florida will experience breezy conditions, along with “widespread and relentless” rain and storms throughout the morning and early afternoon hours, Devitt said.

WINK News reporter Chris Grisby has the latest on rain in Cape Coral:

<br />

Glades and Hendry counties are also experiencing heavy rainfall with wind gusts up to 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service Miami.

Collier County transportation staff have reported these roads experienced flooding due to Tropical Storm Emily:

Kirkland Avenue

Mentor Drive

Auto Ranch Road

Euclid Avenue

52nd Avenue Northeast and Everglades Boulevard

Palm View Drive

Sabal Palm Road

Johnnycake Drive west of Lakeland Avenue

92nd Avenue North

93rd Avenue North

Trade Center Way

104th Avenue North

Shirley Street

Elsa Street

Viking Way

Orange Blossom Drive from Goodlette-Frank Road to Airport Road

Palm View Drive

Cypress Way East

Mentor Drive

Euclid Avenue

Goodland Drive

Areas of Collier County are experiencing strong storms with possible lightning and wind gusts up to 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service Miami.

7/31: 707AM Strong Storms in Collier County capable of producing wind gust, lightning and heavy rainfall https://t.co/xESCVHgU9y #FLwx

— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 31, 2017

Numerous showers and tstorms will develop across SFL today. Main threat will be locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds & waterspouts. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/jvp9LB9R2Z

— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 31, 2017