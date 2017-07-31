Portion of I-75 reopens following crash in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. The northbound lanes of mile marker 141 reopened Monday morning following a crash on Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

#UPDATE i75 NB complete shutdown at MM 141 because of a collision at MM 143 – this is the on/off ramp to Bayshore Rd pic.twitter.com/dkKOU8dXBz — Kristin Sanchez (@KristinWINKNews) July 31, 2017

Christopher Gedelian, 33, of Fort Myers, hit a concrete barrier on the east shoulder after he failed to maintain control of his semi-truck, according to State troopers.

The second semi-truck, driven by Makiel Gastell Gonzalez, 36, of Miami, attempted to swerve out of the road to avoid a crash, but the right side of the truck’s trailer hit Gedelian’s semi-truck, State troopers said.

The two-vehicle crash involved two semi-trucks with trailers, and happened around 5:36 a.m. at mile marker 143, according to the State troopers. The wreck shut down the northbound lanes for several hours.

Gedelian was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, according to State troopers, State troopers said. He was cited for careless driving.

No further information was immediately available.