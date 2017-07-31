Car crashes into Cape Coral Dollar Tree

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A car crashed Monday night into a store on Del Prado Boulevard, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the Dollar Store in the Coral Wood Shopping Center on 1631 Del Prado Boulevard, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash and the extent of injuries are unclear at this time.

This is the fourth vehicle vs. building collision since Sunday.

A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection to a crash at 3:40 a.m. at Hustlers on Santa Barbara Boulevard South. Two separate crashes happened Sunday evening on Rogers Street and in Downtown Fort Myers.

WINK News reporter Kelsey Kushner provided the latest details on Facebook: