Cape Coral man accused of crashing into building

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 25-year-old man accused of crashing into a building was arrested Monday, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The crash happened at around 3:40 a.m. at Hustlers on 2138 Santa Barbara Boulevard South, police said. When the police arrived they found the front bumper of a vehicle.

Dakota Kyle Crawford, of Cape Coral, was later located on the 2900 block of Santa Barbara Boulevard South after her crashed into a car, police said. Crawford was taken into custody after he attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Crawford faces two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and DUI with property damage, police said. He also faces charges of resisting officers without violence.

Bond has not been set for Crawford. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21 at 1:00 p.m.