2 injured in hit-and-run Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Two people were injured Monday night following a hit-and-run crash on Del Prado Boulevard, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the corner of Southeast 32 Terrace and Del Prado Boulevard, police said.

One of the drivers involved involved in the crash left the scene without providing any information, police said. Two other people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear at this time.

No further information was immediately available.