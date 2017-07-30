Fort Myers man accused of fatally wounding 2-year-old pays bond

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 22-year-old man accused of fatally injuring a 2-year-old boy in North Fort Myers was released Saturday evening, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Damien Palmer, of Fort Myers, is facing second-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges, according to deputies. His bond was set at $350,000, and he was released just before 6 p.m.

Chevy Catalano, 2, was found in medical distress and suffered extensive bleeding and brain swelling on June 21, and died on June 29, according to doctors at Golisano Children’s Hospital. Palmer’s girlfriend was Chevy’s mother, Angela Strickland, however Chevy was in the sole care of Palmer on the day of the incident. She will not face charges.

Palmer turned himself in on Thursday, deputies said. His next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 21.