FDLE cancels alert for missing Broward County teen

Published: July 30, 2017 9:45 AM EDT
Updated: July 30, 2017 1:08 PM EDT
Monica Gabriel, 13, of Hollywood (Photo via Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. A missing child alert was canceled for a 13-year-old girl Sunday afternoon, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

The alert was issued around 3:48 p.m. on Friday for Monica Gabriel, of Hollywood, who was last seen at the 6100 block of Pierce Street, according to the FDLE. She has a small beauty mark under her left eye. She was last seen wearing a blue jean shorts and a black t-shirt with the word “Ramones” written on it.

Werner Sanchez Domingo, 24, of Hollywood. (Photo via Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Gabriel may be with Werner Sanchez Domingo, 24, of Hollywood, and possibly traveling in a four-door gray or silver Honda with a black hood and a temporary tag, according to the FDLE.

Anyone with information should call 911, the FDLE at 850-410-7000 or the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer:Rachel Ravina