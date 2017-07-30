FDLE cancels alert for missing Broward County teen

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. A missing child alert was canceled for a 13-year-old girl Sunday afternoon, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

The alert was issued around 3:48 p.m. on Friday for Monica Gabriel, of Hollywood, who was last seen at the 6100 block of Pierce Street, according to the FDLE. She has a small beauty mark under her left eye. She was last seen wearing a blue jean shorts and a black t-shirt with the word “Ramones” written on it.

Gabriel may be with Werner Sanchez Domingo, 24, of Hollywood, and possibly traveling in a four-door gray or silver Honda with a black hood and a temporary tag, according to the FDLE.

Anyone with information should call 911, the FDLE at 850-410-7000 or the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636.

No further information was immediately available.