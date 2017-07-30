Cape, Fort Myers police issues fraud alert on Wells Fargo text messages

CAPE CORAL, Fla. The Cape Coral and Fort Myers police departments have issued a fraud alert after receiving calls in reference to area residents receiving text messages stating Wells Fargo bank accounts were disabled Sunday morning.

These calls are coming from Wells Fargo customers and non-customers alike, Cape Coral police said. The messages are being sent in hopes of obtaining personal information. If you receive a message, do not call or click on the number associated with the text message, just delete and block the number.

Area residents have received similar text messages to this example obtained by Fort Myers police: “Important message from Wells Fargo: Account temporary locked. Call us at (855) 8O8-4781. Thank you!”

Users should also note two discrepancies associated with the message, according to Fort Myers police.

“Citizens should note that the word temporary is used instead of temporarily and an O instead of a zero in the phone number,” according to Fort Myers police.

Call your bank with any concerns, or call law enforcement if you responded to the text message and provided personal formation.

No further information was immediately available.