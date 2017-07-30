1 killed, 3 arrested in DeSoto County shooting

Published: July 30, 2017 5:29 PM EDT
Updated: July 30, 2017 6:26 PM EDT
Arcadia residents Chastity Ann Parsley Reyes, 39, Kyle Brandon Bell, 25, and Jacob Carey Allison, 19, (Photo via DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)

ARCADIA, Fla. One person died and three people were arrested in a shooting early Sunday morning, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said.

Arcadia residents Jacob Carey Allison, 19, Kyle Brandon Bell, 25, and Chastity Ann Parsley Reyes, 39, are accused of killing Steven Gonzalez, of Arcadia, according to deputies. The trio were arrested Sunday and are facing first-degree murder charges, according to deputies. Allison is facing an additional charge of destroying evidence. No bond has been set

The location of the shooting is unclear.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer:Rachel Ravina