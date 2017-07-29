LCSO deputy involved in three-vehicle crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 23-year-old Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a crash on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Deputy R. Bovill sustained minor injuries in the wreck at around 9:20 a.m. and was taken to Cape Coral Hospital, the FHP said.

Bovill activated her lights and siren after approaching a red light on Littleton Road west of U.S. 41, the FHP said. Bovill stopped for the traffic signal and then continued eastbound into the intersection.

Joan Kowalski, 74, of North Fort Myers, who was driving a 2010 Buick Enclave, failed to yield and collided into the right side of the deputy’s car, the FHP said. The deputy’s car spiraled and hit the front of a 1980 Chrysler Jeep being driven by James Combs, 63, of North Fort Myers.

No other drivers were injured in the three-vehicle wreck, the FHP said.

Kowalski was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.