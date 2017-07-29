Gun-toting motorcyclist sought in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A gun-toting motorcyclist is believed to be involved in two separate incidents including one that caused a driver to crash.

The suspect is accused of flashing a gun at drivers for no apparent reason, while riding his motorcycle around the city, according to the victims. The man was described to be around 30 years old and was seen driving a maroon motorcycle with a cream colored stripe.

“It sounds ridiculous. I mean riding around on a motorcycle pointing guns at people… anything is senseless,” motorcyclist Terry Duffy said.

The first incident happened on Southwest Pine Island Road. The victim told authorities the suspect pulled a black handgun from his waist and pointed it at him before driving away.

The second incident happened five days later on Viscaya Parkway and Southeast 24th Avenue. The suspect pulled out his handgun again and caused this victim to crash into a tree.

“If you see that, you know, what do you do? That’s a split second decision to try to safeguard your life,” Cape Coral Police Department Corporal Philip Mullen said.

Cape Coral detectives are determined to track down the suspect behind these incidents.

“It’s very strange. It’s not something you usually see happen here, but that’s why we’re looking to identify this guy and figure out what’s going on and figure out if we can levy charges against him,” Mullen said.

The suspect could face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information can call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223