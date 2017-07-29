Father, son accused of stealing safe from boss’ home in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. A father and son accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a safe in their boss’ home were arrested Thursday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

John C. Burbage, 59, of Naples, left his home at around 7:45 a.m. on the 600 block of 18th Ave. through the back sliding door, deputies said. When he returned in the evening he noticed his sliding glass door was open and his safe had been stolen.

When Burbage reviewed surveillance footage, he recognized the suspects as Naples residents Harold Russell Lanham, 22, and James Edward Lanham, 41, deputies said. The suspects were employed by Burbage for the past two months and were wearing the company’s shirt at the time of the robbery.

Burbage stated he had around $9,000 in cash, $25,000 worth of jewelry, two pistols valued at $300 each, various coins and personal documents inside of the safe, deputies said.

Harold was arrested shortly after he agreed to return a work trailer back to Burbage’s home, not knowing Burbage had already contacted the authorities about the robbery, deputies said. James was later arrested at a home on the 2000 block of 47 Ave. Northeast.

Harold and James are facing charges of grand theft and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. James also faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The contents of the safe were not recovered, deputies said.