2 injured in Lee County crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. Two people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning following a crash on U.S. 41, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Hanson Street, police said.

A woman was traveling across U.S. 41 on her bicycle when she was struck by a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed, police said. Both victims were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

The wreck shut down U.S. 41 between Hanson Street and Grace Avenue, but was reopened shortly after 7:30 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern provided updates on scene: