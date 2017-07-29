1 killed in Lee County motorcycle crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 25-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Treeline Avenue, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Jonathan Keese, of Lehigh Acres, was driving a 2006 Honda CBR1000 at around 2:27 a.m. northbound on Treeline Avenue approaching Pelican Boulevard, the FHP said. Keese attempted to make a left turn, lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a median.

Keese, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle onto the grass median, the FHP said. Keese was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.