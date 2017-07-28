SWFL auto repair shops to fix car, surprise veteran

FORT MYERS, Fla. Five auto repair shops are working together on a project that would benefit one local veteran.

The repair shops will be providing a complete makeover to a 2014 black Ford Taurus, donated by the National Automotive Parts Association. The mechanics are using their skills to give back to veterans.

“We are changing the hoses, another shop is doing to do the struts, tires and aliment,

another is doing the detailing of it, another shop is doing the tune up,” said George Hack, the owner of George’s Complete Auto Repair.

But the auto repair shops are asking for the community to nominate and vote for one lucky veteran.

“We need the communities to help by going to www.motorsformilitary.com and nominating someone,” Hack said.

Participants must explain in 300 words or less why their nominee deserves the vehicle. The nominee must be in active duty or a veteran.

“We can truly bless somebody that could really use a vehicle that served our country,”Hack said. “We feel privileged that NAPA would choose our group to do this event.”

The deadline for submissions is on Aug. 13. and the vehicle will be given away in September.