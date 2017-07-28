Sun & clouds, few spotty storms for Friday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 93 degrees with sun, clouds and a few spotty storms, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

The better beach days will be Friday and Saturday, before chances of scattered storms increase next week, Devitt said.

“Not going to be zero, still a chance, but I do expect today and tomorrow lower than normal storm coverage, so that is when you know if you want to head to the beach, head to the pool, today and tomorrow the days to do it,” Devitt said.

