Port Charlotte man arrested in connection with burglary, stolen firearm

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a stolen firearm during a burglary, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anthony Touchton, of Port Charlotte, was involved in a disturbance at a home on Easy Street, deputies said. Touchton had left the home before officials arrived, but an investigation confirmed the firearm had been stolen during a burglary on Wednesday in Punta Gorda.

Touchton’s girlfriend and her mother in law, who were also involved in the disturbance, provided statements, deputies said. Touchton later arrived on scene and was arrested.

Touchton faces charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling while armed, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon.

Touchton, who remained at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Friday, is being held on a $75,000 bond.