Lee County parents to receive guidelines for new school Chromebooks
FORT MYERS, Fla. Parents will discuss safety protocols for new chromebooks issued to Lee County students Friday morning.
Officials stress the need for policy following a sexting scandal involving sixth graders emailing explicit videos on Lee County School District laptops in 2016.
Students will get a tour of the school while the meeting takes place. It will begin at 9 a.m. at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School at 4750 Winkler Ave.
|Reporter:
|Kristin Sanchez
kristinwinknews
|Writer:
|Rachel Ravina