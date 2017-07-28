Naples couple injured following crash into home

NAPLES, Fla. A woman sustained injuries after she crashed into her home Friday evening on Sun Lane, the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District said.

The woman was pulling up to her driveway at around 6:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Morning Sun Lane when she crashed into the garage going at around 30 to 40 miles per hour, officials said.

Her husband, who was in the passenger seat, took off his seat belt just before the crash and was air lifted to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, officials said. The woman was also taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

No further information was immediately available.