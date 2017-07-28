Fort Myers man accused of fatally wounding 2-year-old gets $350K bond

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 22-year-old man accused of fatally injuring a 2-year-old boy in North Fort Myers received a $350,000 bond Friday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Damien Palmer is facing second-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report. Palmer turned himself in Thursday, and he is still in custody.

Chevy Catalano, 2, was found in medical distress on June 21 at a home on the 2500 block of Zoysia Lane. He died on died June 29.

Chevy sustained significant bleeding and brain swelling, according to doctors at Golisano Children’s hospital.

Palmer is the boyfriend of Chevy’s mother, Angela Strickland. Chevy was in the sole care of Palmer on the day of the incident. Strickland is not facing charges.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 21.