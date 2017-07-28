Collier crash survivor in search of person who saved his life

NAPLES, Fla. A crash survivor is on a mission to find the person who saved his life.

Zach Jackson was released from the hospital Friday with only a few scratches and bruises following a fiery wreck that trapped him in his car earlier this week on Interstate 75.

Jackson was on his way to a doctor’s appointment Monday when his car spiraled and went up in flames on the side of the interstate.

“I would have burned in my car and my wife would have been a widow right now,” Jackson said. “I don’t remember a lot of anything, I just remember waking up in the hospital.”

Jackson and his wife are determined to track down the mysterious person who helped him get out of the car.

“People are putting things on Facebook, they’re forwarding it to all their friends and

sharing it and we’re just trying to find out who it is and if they’re willing to come forward so we can thank them hopefully in person,” Jackson said.

If you have any information, contact WINK News on Facebook.

WINK News reporter Nicole Valdes shared photos from the crash: