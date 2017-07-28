Lee County offers free weekend parking, swimming for National Parks & Recreation Month

FORT MYERS, Fla. Various Lee County Parks and Recreation centers will offer free swimming or parking this weekend to celebrate National Parks & Recreation Month.

Regional Parks

Lakes Regional Park at 7330 Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers

Manatee Park at 10901 Palm Beach Blvd. in Fort Myers

Hickey’s Creek Mitigation Park at 17980 Palm Beach Blvd.

Caloosahatchee Regional Park at 19130 N. River Road in Alva

Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve at 7751 Penzance Blvd. in south Fort Myers

Caloosahatchee Creeks Preserve at 17100 McDowell Drive and 10130 Bayshore Road in

North Fort Myers

Beach sites

Bonita Beach Accesses No. 1 and No. 10

Bonita Beach Park at 27954 Hickory Blvd. in Bonita Springs

Bowditch Point at 50 Estero Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach

Lynn Hall Memorial Park at 950 Estero Blvd on Fort Myers Beach

Bunche Beach at 18201 John Morris Road in south Fort Myers

Bowman’s Beach at 1700 Bowmans Beach Road in Sanibel

Turner Beach Applies only for the north side of Blind Pass at 17200 Captiva Drive in Captiva



Boat ramps

Punta Rassa Boat Ramp at 15001 Punta Rassa Road in Fort Myers

Matlacha Community Park at 4577 Pine Island Rd in Matlacha

Alva Boat Ramp at 21580 Pearl St. in Alva

Davis Boat Ramp at 2227 Davis Blvd in Fort Myers

Pine Island Commercial Marina at 6001 Maria Drive in St. James City

27551 South Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs

Pools

Lehigh Acres Community Pool at 1400 W. Fifth St. in Lehigh Acres

North Fort Myers Community Pool at 5170 Orange Grove Blvd. in North Fort Myers

Pine Island Community Pool at 5675 Sesame Drive in Bokeelia

San Carlos Community Pool at 8208 Sanibel Blvd. in south Fort Myers

In addition, Cape Coral will waive boat ramp fees on July 29 and July 30 for Yacht Club Community Park, Horton Park, Rosen Park, Burnt Store, and BMX Park.

For more information, click here, call 239-533-7275 or email [email protected]