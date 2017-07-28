Lee County offers free weekend parking, swimming for National Parks & Recreation Month
FORT MYERS, Fla. Various Lee County Parks and Recreation centers will offer free swimming or parking this weekend to celebrate National Parks & Recreation Month.
Regional Parks
- Lakes Regional Park at 7330 Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers
- Manatee Park at 10901 Palm Beach Blvd. in Fort Myers
- Hickey’s Creek Mitigation Park at 17980 Palm Beach Blvd.
- Caloosahatchee Regional Park at 19130 N. River Road in Alva
- Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve at 7751 Penzance Blvd. in south Fort Myers
- Caloosahatchee Creeks Preserve at 17100 McDowell Drive and 10130 Bayshore Road in
North Fort Myers
Beach sites
- Bonita Beach Accesses No. 1 and No. 10
- Bonita Beach Park at 27954 Hickory Blvd. in Bonita Springs
- Bowditch Point at 50 Estero Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach
- Lynn Hall Memorial Park at 950 Estero Blvd on Fort Myers Beach
- Bunche Beach at 18201 John Morris Road in south Fort Myers
- Bowman’s Beach at 1700 Bowmans Beach Road in Sanibel
- Turner Beach
- Applies only for the north side of Blind Pass at 17200 Captiva Drive in Captiva
Boat ramps
- Punta Rassa Boat Ramp at 15001 Punta Rassa Road in Fort Myers
- Matlacha Community Park at 4577 Pine Island Rd in Matlacha
- Alva Boat Ramp at 21580 Pearl St. in Alva
- Davis Boat Ramp at 2227 Davis Blvd in Fort Myers
- Pine Island Commercial Marina at 6001 Maria Drive in St. James City
- 27551 South Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs
Pools
- Lehigh Acres Community Pool at 1400 W. Fifth St. in Lehigh Acres
- North Fort Myers Community Pool at 5170 Orange Grove Blvd. in North Fort Myers
- Pine Island Community Pool at 5675 Sesame Drive in Bokeelia
- San Carlos Community Pool at 8208 Sanibel Blvd. in south Fort Myers
In addition, Cape Coral will waive boat ramp fees on July 29 and July 30 for Yacht Club Community Park, Horton Park, Rosen Park, Burnt Store, and BMX Park.
For more information, click here, call 239-533-7275 or email [email protected]
|Writer:
|Rachel Ravina