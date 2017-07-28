Cape Coral Youth Council weighs in on medical marijuana dispensaries

CAPE CORAL, Fla. The Cape Coral Youth Council discussed the ongoing debate of opening medical marijuana dispensaries across the city Friday afternoon.

The specifics of medical marijuana dispensaries, just how many people they could help and safety concerns were all topics addressed during the meeting.

“If a dispensary does come here, that we can make sure it’s safe place and that people feel safe going there,” Cape Coral Police chief David Newlan said.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill into law in June that outlines how patients can qualify and receive medical marijuana, but lawmakers banned smoking marijuana, saying that smoking isn’t healthy.

County Commissioners in Collier and Charlotte counties voted on July 11 to keep out medical marijuana dispensaries. While Charlotte’s ban comes with no expiration date, Collier’s ban will be extended until the end of the year.

Bonita Springs council members also voted to temporarily ban dispensaries in January.

It is unclear when the Cape Coral City Council will have their next discussion about dispensaries.