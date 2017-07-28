Armed robber strikes Lehigh Acres convenience store

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A suspect is at large following an armed robbery at a convenience store early Thursday morning, the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The robbery happened at around 3:30 a.m. at the Circle K on 1181 Homestead Rd. North, Crime Stoppers said. The suspect pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver car, Crime Stoppers said. The make and model of the car are unclear.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app, online or by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.