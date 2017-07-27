Stolen personal info, cash found in car on I-75

FORT MYERS, Fla. Personal information stolen from more than 100 people was found after a traffic stop on Interstate 75, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Kensly Phenix, 30, was arrested after detectives found about $51,000 in money orders, $1,200 cash, a firearm, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and ledgers and lists of names and personal identification in the car he was driving, the sheriff’s office said.

An undisclosed traffic infraction led detectives to pull over Phenix as he drove a gray 2011 Infinity northbound on I-75 near mile marker 139.

Phenix is facing weapons, fraud and drug possession charges, as well as a charge of driving on a suspended license. He’s in custody with no bond set.