Miracle Treat Day helps sick kids in SWFL, nationwide

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can enjoy ice cream for a good cause Thursday during the 12th annual Miracle Treat Day.

For every blizzard purchased at participating Dairy Queen stores, $1 will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, according to the even’t website. More than $4 million was donated from Miracle Treat Day in 2016 to CMNH medical centers across the U.S. and Canada.

Blizzards purchased here in Southwest Florida will go towards the local network hospital, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. The hospital received $650,000 in donations from Dairy Queen since 1985.

Funds donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will help with research, education, equipment, and compensated medical care, according to a press release.

