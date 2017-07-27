Man charged with murder, sexual battery in North Fort Myers killing

FORT MYERS, Fla. Formal charges have been filed against a man accused of killing a 77-year-old woman last month, the state attorney’s office said.

Brett Pleasant, 51, of Fort Myers, is charged with second-degree murder, sexual battery and robbery in the death of JoAnn Leasure, who was found dead on June 21 in her home at The Parkway condos.

Pleasant was arrested June 29 and remains in custody. His arraignment is set for Monday.

Leasure was strangled to death, a medical examiner said, and her body was beaten, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The same material wrapped around her neck was used to bind her hands, an arrest affidavit said.

Pleasant has a lengthy criminal record with arrests dating back to 1985 for various crimes, including robbery with a firearm, attacking a law enforcement officer and escaping from jail, deputies said.

Leasure was active at Covenant Presbyterian Church on McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers and served two terms as a councilwoman in Palmyra, New Jersey.