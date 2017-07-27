Man accused of fatally wounding 2-year-old in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 22-year-old man is facing second-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Damien Palmer, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, was arrested after turning himself in Thursday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. Chevy Catalano, 2, died June 29, after he was found on June 21 in medical distress at a home on the 2500 block of Zoysia Lane.

Chevy suffered extensive bleeding and significant brain swelling, according to doctors at Golisano Children’s Hospital. He was flown to Miami Children’s Hospital, where doctors determined the injuries and bruises he suffered weren’t consistent with common childhood maladies, the sheriff’s office said.

Palmer lived with Chevy’s mother, Angela Strickland, but Chevy was in the sole care of Palmer the day he was fatally wounded, according to the sheriff’s office. Strickland is not facing any charges.

Palmer is in custody with no bond set. He’s set to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Friday.