Gov. Scott suspends Lehigh Acres fire commissioner accused of theft

FORT MYERS, Fla. Gov. Rick Scott suspended the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District commissioner accused of grand theft, according to an executive order issued Wednesday.

Robert John Anderson was accused of stealing six lawnmowers donated to the Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry counties in 2016, according to an arrest report.

Anderson faces charges of grand theft and one count of scheme to defraud.

Anderson, who is suspended without pay, is prohibited from performing any official duty or function of public office until further notice, according to the executive order.