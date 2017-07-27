East Naples man to pick up O.J. Simpson from prison

EAST NAPLES, Fla. An East Naples man says he’ll pick up O.J. Simpson as soon as he’s released from prison and fly him to Florida.

Tom Scotto, whose home in a small gated community called The Enclave is said to be one of the post-release living options Simpson is considering, plans to use his private jet to fly Simpson to Miami, where he’ll meet his probation officer.

It’s unclear where Simpson would go after that.

Scotto has formed a close friendship with the former football star who was granted parole last week from an armed robbery sentence. Simpson could be released from a Nevada prison as soon as Oct. 1.

He was with Simpson during his parole hearing and stood aside Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm Lavergne, as Lavergne spoke after the hearing about where Simpson might live. Simpson is thinking about moving in with Scotto, Lavergne said, but he hasn’t made a decision yet.

Simpson lived in Kendall, south of Miami, before he went to prison more than eight years ago.