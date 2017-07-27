Entrance ramp onto I-75 in Bonita Springs reopens following crash
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. The southbound entrance ramp of Interstate 75 reopened following A crash Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The wreck happened around 7:55 a.m. near the entrance ramp to mile marker 116, according to the Lee County Public Safety website. The road reopened around 8:24 a.m., according to the FHP.
The circumstances leading up to the crash, vehicles involved and injuries or fatalities were unclear.
No further information was immediately available.
|Writer:
|Rachel Ravina