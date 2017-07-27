Cops: man put prostitute in plastic bin, buried her in yard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) Authorities say a man hired a prostitute to meet him at a hotel, killed her, put her body in a plastic container and buried it in his backyard.

Broward Sheriff’s officials say 25-year-old Tyquan Pearson met 19-year-old Brittney Taylor’s at a South Florida motel in May after soliciting her online. Authorities say hotel surveillance video showed Taylor enter the room. Four hours later, the video shows Pearson leaving, pushing a stroller with a blue storage container.

The Sun Sentinel reports the investigation led detectives to a home where they found Taylor’s remains inside the container and buried in the backyard.

Pearson was arrested on a warrant in Norfolk, Virginia and was transferred on Tuesday to South Florida, where he is being held without bond on a murder charge. It’s unclear whether he’d retained an attorney who could comment on the latest charge.