Collier animal rescue helps Georgia dogs avoid euthanasia

NAPLES, Fla. Nearly two dozen puppies at risk of being euthanized were rescued by a group of local volunteers Thursday.

A Naples-based animal rescue organization partnered with a nonprofit group of volunteer pilots who flew the 22 puppies to Lee County from Decatur County, Georgia.

“It’s very rewarding, every life we save is great,” said Sheila Noles, a volunteer with Pilots N Paws, the flying group. “Every fur baby we can put into a new home is wonderful. One dog a day is great, 22 in a day is absolutely wonderful,”

Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue took in the dogs and provided medical attention. One of the dogs was missing a leg and another had a collar embedded into its neck.

All of the dogs were seen by doctors. The dogs will be staying in foster homes throughout Southwest Florida and once healthy, they will be put up for adoption.

“You want to adopt. You don’t want to buy from a breeder when you have dogs like this that are deserving of a ‘furever’ family, you’re saving a life,” Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue spokeswoman Tink Bechtol said.

For more information about adopting one of these puppies, visit the animal rescue website.

WINK News reporter Michelle Kingston was present when the puppies arrived: