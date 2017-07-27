Cape Coral man to appear in court for deadly 2016 crash

SOUTH FOR MYERS, Fla. A 75-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon in connection with a fatal 2016 crash.

Donald Kottkamp, 75, of Cape Coral, was issued a traffic citation after a crash on Sept. 20, 2016 near the intersection of Briarcliff Road killed FGCU student Ryan Wendler, 20, of Gainesville, authorities said.

Kottkamp was driving a dump truck, carrying steel for Fort Myers-based Allied Recycling, and rear-ended the Nissan Wendler was driving, pushing it into nearby bushes.

His charges are unclear at this time.

Kottkamp reached a settlement in a lawsuit stemming from his involvement in another deadly 2001 wreck in Pennsylvania.

He is due in court at 1 p.m.