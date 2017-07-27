Cape Coral man arrested in connection with house party attack

CAPE CORAL, Fla. An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the brutal beating of a teen at a party on Northwest 20th Terrace, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Kendrick Etienne, of Cape Coral, was accused of attacking 19-year-old Tanner Mounce on July 17 on the 2500 block of Northwest 20th Terrace, police said.

Mounce’s injuries required his jaw to be wired shut and stitches were sewn on his face.

Probable cause was developed for the arrest of Etienne following interviews with witnesses, partygoers and the victim, police said.

Etienne, who remained at Lee County jail, faces charges of felony battery and he is due in court on Aug. 28 at 8:30 a.m.