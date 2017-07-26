Woman seriously injured at Charlotte County home

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A woman suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a house near U.S. 41, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies first responded to an injury call around 9 a.m. Monday morning to the home at the 6200 block of Rumford Street, according to a press release. The victim was later taken to the hospital.

The residence remains under investigation, deputies said. The isolated threat poses no threat to the surrounding neighborhood residents or the public.

The victim’s identity and circumstances leading up to the investigation are unclear.

