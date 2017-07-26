Witnesses quiet after teen beaten at Cape Coral party

CAPE CORAL, Fla. About two dozen witnesses are keeping tight-lipped about a brutal beating at a party in north Cape Coral, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Tanner Mounce, 19, had only been at the July 17 party on the 2500 block of Northwest 20th Terrace for about 15 to 20 minutes before a group of other partygoers attacked him, he told Cape Coral police.

A friend jumped in to stop the beating, but Mounce’s injuries required his jaw to be wired shut and stitches to be sewn on his face.

“These kids pulled him out by his hair, drug him across a vacant lot and beat him the entire time,” Crime Stoppers Coordinator Trish Routte said.

Investigators believe it was a case of mistaken identity, according to Routte. But even though some 20 to 30 people saw what happened, Crime Stoppers has only received a handful of tips, Routte said.

“If it was their friend, you would want somebody to come forward, and when you’ve got that many witnesses, do the right thing,” she said.

Anyone with information about the party is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and become eligible for a $1,000 reward. Tips may also be made online or by submitting a tip through the P3 mobile app.