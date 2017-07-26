Transgender veteran pained over Trump declaration

FORT MYERS, Fla. Susan Lynn McGinnes served in the Air Force for 24 years as John McGinnes.

And if she was called to serve again, she would.

“I would do it, and I would do it proudly,” she said. “I would do it as Susan, not John.”

President Donald Trump’s abrupt declaration Wednesday of a ban on transgender troops means she likely won’t get that chance. She had the name on her birth certificate changed in 2015, though she said she’s known she’s been female since age 4.

The news of Trump’s pronouncement brought her to tears, she said.

“I still feel that I have an obligation to protect, serve and defend the land that I live in.”

The president’s move came after Defense Secretary James Mattis said a few weeks ago that he would delay enactment of an Obama Administration decision to begin to allow transgender people to join the military.

Most of the people who took part in a WINK News Facebook poll support the ban. Commenter Lisbet Barnes cited the cost involved for opposing the idea of transgender people in the military.

“I am the most open minded person but I actually agree with this if the person is transitioning,” Barnes wrote. “Not for any judgy reasons but because it is true that all the medications and hormones and surgery etc are a huge expense in both time and money.”

Thaddius Ross agrees that expenses are a mitigating factor, but he wouldn’t completely close the door.

“There should obviously be stipulations on taxpayers covering the cost of surgeries and other costs, but if they want to serve, let them serve,” Ross said.

McGinnes says for many like her, the will and the qualifications are there — even if the opportunity isn’t, for now.

“We have the brains, we have the strength, we have the desire, and we care about this nation of ours,” she said.

WINK News anchor Channing Frampton livestreamed his interview with McGinnes on Facebook: