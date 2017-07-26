Tap water safety findings searchable by zip code

WASHINGTON Tap water safety means more than just compliance with federal regulations, clean water advocates say.

Most tap water meets federal standards, but the water often still contains contaminants, according to a nonprofit group that unveiled findings on tap water in 50,000 public water systems in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“The disturbing truth is that, all too often, a glass of tap water also comes with a dose of industrial and agricultural contaminants that have been linked to cancer, brain and nervous system damage, or developmental defects,” the Environmental Working Group said.

The group posted an online database that lets users search reports on tap water by zip code.

The database also shows federal violations. Water at Lake Fairways Mobile Home Park in North Fort Myers has been in violation of federal standards during two quarters out of the past three years. Sun River Utilities Inc. in Punta Gorda has spent four quarters in violation over that time, with arsenic among the contaminants found.

But both Lake Fairways and Sun River were found compliant in the most recent tests.