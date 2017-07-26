President Trump to address American Legion young leaders

WASHINGTON (CBS) President Trump will deliver remarks at the White House Wednesday afternoon to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation, two groups in which young men and women are acting as “senators” for their respective states and participating in a mock lawmaking processes.

Earlier this week, Mr. Trump addressed another group of young leaders: the Boy Scouts of America. His speech to the 40,000 boy scouts at the National Boy Scout Jamboree quickly turned political when he joked about firing Health and Human Service Secretary Tom Price, swiped at former president Barack Obama, called out mainstream news as “fake media” and boasted about his election victory.

Following Mr. Trump’s remarks, the Boy Scouts of America issued a statement to CBS News saying it is “wholly non-partisan” and does not “promote any one political position, candidate or philosophy.”

Parents also expressed concern and dismay about the political nature of Mr. Trump’s boy scout address.

Both the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation have been sending high school students on trips to Washington, D.C. to learn more about the federal government since the 1940s.

