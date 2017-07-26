No bond set for Pine Island Road vandalism suspect

MATLACHA, Fla. A 19-year-old man arrested in connection with vandalism at several businesses on Pine Island Road received no bond Wednesday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Michael Cohoon, of Matlacha, is accused of vandalizing three Pine Island businesses on July 16, deputies said. He was taken to the Lee County Jail where he remains in custody.

Cohoon faces charges of one count of burglary, which he received no bond for, according to an arrest report. He also faces three counts of damage property-criminal mischief of $1,000 or more, one count of damage property-criminal mischief of $200 or more and one count of larceny. Bond was set at $20,750 for additional charges.

Deputies responded on July 16 to find a glass door shattered at The Perfect Cup at 4548 Pine Island Road as well as a glass door and window broken at The Fudge Factory at 4548 Pine Island Road, deputies said.

In addition, restroom mirrors were shattered inside The Olde Fish House Marina at 4530 Pine Island Road, according to deputies.

Cohoon’s next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.