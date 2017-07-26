Missing child alert issued for Broward County girl

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. A missing child alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a 16-year-old Broward County girl, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Lacoria Gilbert was last seen in the area of 700 Southwest 7th Ave. in Hallandale Beach, officials said. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt with the word Pink and black sandals.

Anyone with information should call the FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774) or 911.