Man receives 10 years for deadly Charlotte County BUI

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday afternoon in connection with a deadly June 2016 boat crash.

Dalton Matthew Reas reached a plea deal with prosecutors and pleaded no contest to charges of boating under the influence, a spokeswoman for the 20th Judicial Circuit said. In return, prosecutors agreed not to pursue a homicide charge.

The crash killed Dylan Gonzalez, 23, and injured others.

Reas fled the scene without calling 911, but turned himself in later that week, authorities said.

His blood alcohol level was 0.12, above the legal limit of 0.08, according to authorities.