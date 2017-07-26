Household products pose danger to pets
FORT MYERS, Fla. Pets face hidden dangers in their homes, an animal advocacy group says.
Prescribed medicines, cleaning products and even batteries are a few of the many household items that can be toxic for animals, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
If you believe your pet has eaten anything questionable, call the ASPCA 24-hour hotline number at 888-426-4435.
|Reporter:
|Lindsey Sablan
LindseyWINKNews
|Writer:
|Katherine Viloria