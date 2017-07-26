FWC identify boaters involved in shark-dragging viral video

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has identified the boaters involved in a viral video that shows a boat going at a high rate of speed and dragging a shark behind it.

FWC has since responded to the incident and investigating the case further. FWC originally discovered the incident from a social media video on July 24.

The name of the boaters will not be released until a more thorough investigation is performed.

FWC has since released the following statement:

The FWC was alerted to a video by a web tip on July 24 which is circulating on multiple social media sites showing a group of individuals traveling at high speed on the water dragging a shark behind the vessel.

The FWC takes this very seriously and is currently investigating this incident. The FWC has identified the individuals in the video, and would like to thank the public for their assistance. Per normal protocol, while this investigation is ongoing, the agency will not be confirming the identities of the individuals involved.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or [email protected] Individuals can remain anonymous.

It is too early to speculate as to what, if any, violations took place in this incident. However, the FWC would like to state that the lack of respect shown in this video for our precious natural resources is disheartening and disturbing, and is not representative of conservation-minded anglers around the world.