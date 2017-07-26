Estero golf club hosts Junior Masters tournament

ESTERO, Fla. Young golfers across the nation hit the links Wednesday morning at the 2017 Nolan Henke-Patty Berg Junior Masters.

The Southwest Florida Junior Golf Association is hosting the 54-hole tournament, which runs until Sunday. Tee times begin between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. located at Stoneybrook Golf Club at 21251 Stoneybrook Golf Blvd.

Golfers ages 10 to 18 years old are eligible to participate. The event also raises scholarship funds.

Click here for more information.