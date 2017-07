NAPLES, Fla. A body was found in a canal behind a home on theĀ 1500 block of Trafalgar Lane, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The area is on the edge of Golden Gate, not far from the intersection of Interstate 75 and Golden Gate Parkway. Deputies put up crime scene tape around a home close to where the body was discovered.

It’s unclear whether foul play is suspected.

No further information is immediately available.