$1,500 golf clubs stolen from Gulf Coast Town Center, suspect sought

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. An unidentified man accused of stealing $1,500 worth of Calloway golf clubs two weeks ago from the Gulf Coast Town Center remains at large, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The suspect walked in around 9:52 a.m. on July 12 to the Golf Galaxy at 10091 Gulf Center Drive, according to the press release. He then left 11 minutes later with three Calloway drivers, allegedly without paying.

The suspect is described as a 6’2″, approximately 240 pounds male between 35 and 40 years old, with blonde hair, according to the press release.

Once arrested, the suspect will face a grand theft charge.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to make an anonymous tip. Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips can also be made online or through the P3Tips mobile app.