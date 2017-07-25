Sunrise man, 30, killed in Glades County crash

MOORE HAVEN, Fla. One person died, and another was critically injured in a crash early Sunday morning on U.S. 27, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Michael Ray Yarborough, 30, of Sunrise, was killed when the driver of a 2011 Chevy Silverado truck, later identified as Christopher John Walsh, 30, of Davie, hit a railroad crossing gate around 5:04 a.m. on the east shoulder near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Boar Hammock Ranch Road, according to the FHP.

Yarborough, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, State troopers said. Walsh was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.

Alcohol was a related factor in the crash for Walsh, according to State troopers. It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor for Yarborough. The incident remains under investigation and criminal charges are pending.