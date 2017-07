ESTERO, Fla. A man who faced 81 burglary charges in a string of Christmastime car break-ins received 60 months probation.

A judge signed off on the sentence that was the result of a plea bargain between prosecutors and De’Andrew Twiggs Walker, 19, of Ridge Pointe Drive in Orlando, court documents show.

The break-ins took place at hotels near Interstate 75 and Corkscrew Road, authorities said.